The Age UK shop on the Promenade in Bridlington is encouraging residents to donate any unwanted Christmas presents to help the Charity raise funds and continue to support older people who are struggling this winter.

Age UK shops raise funds to support these vital services, with items donated being sold on to be loved again. As well as raising funds so that Age UK can continue its vital work, by recycling gifts people will also be helping to reduce waste. Donating unwanted presents to the Age UK shop at 35 The Promenade will support older people through this winter and beyond.

Vicki Cole, Manager at the Age UK 35 The Promenade shop, said: “It can be difficult to know what to do with gifts that will never be used, or that you don’t want. That’s why we’re asking local residents to donate them to the Age UK shop at 35 The Promenade.

"Not only will you be doing your bit for the environment by joining the sustainability movement, but donations will help Age UK to raise much-needed funds to support older people who need help throughout the winter months and all year round.”

Winter can be one of the toughest and most challenging times of year for older people. The cold weather can affect older people’s health and make it harder to get out and about, exacerbating feelings of isolation and loneliness.

Added to this, increasing energy bills and the ongoing cost of living crisis, mean many older people are struggling to survive on a limited income.

At what can be a difficult time, Age UK’s support services, including its free national Advice Line, Telephone Friendship Service and The Silver Line Helpline, become invaluable lifelines for the most vulnerable older people.