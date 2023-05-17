News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

Alanis Morissette tribute act set to rock Whitby Pavilion

Fans of iconic Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette are in for an extraordinary night as acclaimed tribute act, Alanis UK, takes to the stage at Whitby Pavilion on Friday June 16.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 17th May 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:19 BST

Prepare to be transported back in time and experience the spirit and energy of Morissette's groundbreaking music in a live performance which will include The Shout along hits such as Ironic, You Oughta Know and Head Over Feet, the eastern inspired Thank U and Uninvited, blended with some of her latest releases such as Reasons I Drink and Everything to create an evening for Alanis fans and 90s nostalgics to savour.

The live five-piece band, known for their uncanny ability to recreate the distinctive sound and captivating stage presence of the Grammy Award-winning artist and have gained a reputation as one of the most authentic tribute acts in the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets for Alanis UK are on sale now at www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or by emailing [email protected] to request a call back.

Alanis UK will perform Alanis Morissette's hits at Whitby Pavilion on June 16.Alanis UK will perform Alanis Morissette's hits at Whitby Pavilion on June 16.
Alanis UK will perform Alanis Morissette's hits at Whitby Pavilion on June 16.
Related topics:Whitby PavilionTickets