Alanis Morissette tribute act set to rock Whitby Pavilion
Fans of iconic Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette are in for an extraordinary night as acclaimed tribute act, Alanis UK, takes to the stage at Whitby Pavilion on Friday June 16.
Prepare to be transported back in time and experience the spirit and energy of Morissette's groundbreaking music in a live performance which will include The Shout along hits such as Ironic, You Oughta Know and Head Over Feet, the eastern inspired Thank U and Uninvited, blended with some of her latest releases such as Reasons I Drink and Everything to create an evening for Alanis fans and 90s nostalgics to savour.
The live five-piece band, known for their uncanny ability to recreate the distinctive sound and captivating stage presence of the Grammy Award-winning artist and have gained a reputation as one of the most authentic tribute acts in the country.
Tickets for Alanis UK are on sale now at www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or by emailing [email protected] to request a call back.