Prepare to be transported back in time and experience the spirit and energy of Morissette's groundbreaking music in a live performance which will include The Shout along hits such as Ironic, You Oughta Know and Head Over Feet, the eastern inspired Thank U and Uninvited, blended with some of her latest releases such as Reasons I Drink and Everything to create an evening for Alanis fans and 90s nostalgics to savour.