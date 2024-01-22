Alcohol stolen from Malton's Morrisons prompts police appeal for witnesses

North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a shop theft in Malton.

It happened at Morrisons on Castlegate at about 1.50pm on November 30, and involved a man entering the store, removing security tags from bottles of spirits and concealing them on his person before leaving without paying.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jamie Kennerley.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.