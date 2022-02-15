Aldgate Vets team selects The Cinnamon Trust as its charity of the year

Lucy Butler, vet and director at Aldgate Vets (pictured right).

The decision of the Aldgate Vets team was reached after a poll of the 40-plus members of staff who were given a shortlist of four causes to choose from.

The Cinnamon Trust will now benefit from the proceeds of a number of events they have planned for 2022, including the Get Caked five-mile muddy run at Sledmere House in March.

The trust is the only specialist national charity which works to preserve the treasured relationship between elderly and terminally ill people and their pets.

Its national network of more than 18,000 community service volunteers provides practical help when day to day care poses a problem, walking a dog for their housebound owner, for example.

Lucy Butler, director at Aldgate Vets, said: “Working with animals and their owners every day, we see how special that relationship is and how much anxiety and upset can be caused when people are unable to look after their cherished pet.

“We were delighted when our team voted for The Cinnamon Trust as our charity of the year as their work does so much to prevent people having to give up their pet and also helps to ensure the pet stays in their loving home for as long as possible.

“We’re looking forward to raising as much money as we can for this great cause during 2022.”

To donate towards Aldgate Vets fundraising drive visit www.goldengiving.com/fundraising/aldgate-vets