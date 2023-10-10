Alexander Dennis to expand by taking over former-Pindar building in Eastfield

Alexander Dennis, the world’s largest manufacturer of double-decker buses and Britain’s biggest bus builder, has taking over one of the former printing company’s buildings.

Alexander Dennis has become the latest tenant in Yorkshire-headquartered Eshton Group’s thriving commercial property portfolio as it takes over the former printing company Pindar site Grice House.

The unit, which has been taken on a 10-year lease, is just a few minutes’ drive from Alexander Dennis’ current Plaxton site and will play a key role in the growth ambitions of the leading bus and coach manufacturer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With prime industrial space in short supply, Eshton successfully acquired the property with a tenant already lined up, reinforcing the developer’s strategy of investing in commercial properties in markets where occupier confidence and demand are greatest.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Chapman, director at Eshton Group, said: “Given the ongoing undersupply of quality commercial space across the region, it comes as no surprise that Grice House received such strong interest, and we’re thrilled to have secured Alexander Dennis as the latest tenant in our roster and in such short timescales following the site’s acquisition.

“The location will prove an invaluable asset to Alexander Dennis and allow effortless transportation of parts and goods from its nearby location at Plaxton Park.

"As a pioneer in innovation and renewable technology, Alexander Dennis is adding a range of low- and zero-emission buses to its portfolio, with its latest location at Grice House supporting the world leader’s growth aspirations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dating back to 1836, Pindar was a family-run business that had owned it for four generations.

It is best known for its printing and mailing of high-quality colour-critical catalogues.

In early July 2011, the then-Director Andrew Pindar put its UK printing business up for sale after struggling in the web offset sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By late July Pindar entered administration and the Scarborough site was sold to YM Group.

Michael Stewart, group finance director at Alexander Dennis, said: “Grice House adds substantial warehouse capacity to our operation as part of our growth strategy for the business and commitment to the Scarborough area.

"Working with Eshton Group has allowed us to make this improvement quickly, which further benefits our operations.”

Alexander Dennis Group Operations Director, John Clougherty, commented: “This is a major step forward for Alexander Dennis. The addition of substantial warehouse capacity in Scarborough is a crucial step in our modernisation journey. It mirrors the development activities underway at our sites in Falkirk and Larbert, consolidating site logistics to feed our production facilities on a just-in-time basis, freeing up the space necessary to support our process flow enhancement to drive significant improvements in capacity, quality and efficiency.”