All-new Santa Specials at North Yorkshire Moors Railway - here are the dates and how to book

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced the launch of its all-new Santa Specials services.

This festive season, join in the fun on your journey through the North York Moors as you meet a cast of jolly railway Christmas characters and become part of the story.

​These new services will bring the festive season to life on November 30 and December 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Starting at Pickering Station, visitors will be greeted by twinkling lights, real Christmas trees, festive decorations, and the joyful sounds of Christmas music filling the air.

Santa Specials are coming back to North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Children will have the chance to visit the festive signal box, and families can take a Christmas selfie, pop into the Christmas tearoom and browse through festive stalls brimming with holiday treats and unique gifts.

​One of the highlights of the Santa Specials is the opportunity to meet Santa Claus himself.

Each child will receive a unique Edmondson Railway ticket, a nod to the traditional system for recording railway fares introduced in the 1840s, as a keepsake of their journey, along with a limited-edition toy to take home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Laura Strangeway, CEO at the NYMR, said: “This year, we’ve reimagined our Santa Specials to create an unforgettable Christmas experience for families.

"We wanted to bring the magic of Christmas to life, not just through our stunning surroundings but by immersing our guests in a storybook experience where they can become part of the adventure.

"It’s a traditional Yorkshire Christmas with something for the whole family to enjoy."

Tickets for the Santa Specials are available now and include early bird discounts.

Visit www.nymr.co.uk/santa for more information and to book tickets.