All the results from the 2023 Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show which saw an appearance from gardening 'royalty'

Ian Woodcock, secretary of Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Society said the show, now in its 222nd year, had been well received by those in attendance.

He said: “A great day was had by all, and to top it off the show was graced with the presence of gardening ‘royalty’ Monty Don who was at the show to film for a new series he is making, and he was on hand to prent the prizes at the end of the day.”

“No records were broken this year, let's face it the weather has been rubbish, but there was still a grand table of berries with some cracking fruit on display.

Graeme Watson the Chairman of the Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Society checks one of his Gooseberry's

"The Society are again very grateful to Olly and Laura Foster for throwing open their home to the show, Egton Manor and the gooseberry show made for a great show day which was enjoyed by the large number of visitors."

The 2024 show will be held on the first Tuesday in August and new members are always welcome.

Anybody interested in join the oldest gooseberry society in the world should contact the secretary on 01947 895240 or email [email protected].

Monty Don filming at the show

Results for the 2023 Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show

Champion Berry (R Harland Challenge Cup) – G Watson, Belmarsh, 29 Drams, 05 Grains

White Berries (The Bennison Trophy): 1st– G Watson, Belmarsh, 29 Drams, 05 Grains; 2nd– Mrs J Bennison, Blackden Firs, 24 Drams, 18 Grains; 3rd– JA Leng, Mr Chairman, 20 Drams, 02 Grains

Red Berries (The Black CAT Trophy): 1st– A Hall, Lloyd George, 21 Drams, 21 Grains; 2nd– J Hart, Lloyd George, 20 Drams, 02 Grains; 3rd– Mrs A Hart, Lloyd George, 16 Drams, 17 Grains

Judges weighing and judging the gooseberries

Yellow Berries: 1st– P Fishpool, Montrose, 26 Drams, 23 Grains; 2nd– R Okill, Montrose, 25 Drams, 19 Grains; 3rd– PW Bennison, Millennium, 25 Drams, 06 Grain

Green Berries (The J & A Hart Cup): 1st– B Nellist, Bank View, 27 Drams, 06 Grains; 2nd– H Fishpool, Surprise, 22 Drams, 14 Grains; 3rd – P Riley, Bank View, 20 Drams, 11 Grains

Maiden Prize (Dr & Mrs Hyatt Rose Bowl): 1st– R Okill, Montrose, 25 Drams, 19 Grains; 2nd– Mrs J Bennison, Blackden Firs, 24 Drams, 18 Grains; 3rd– V Wilson, Woodpecker, 23 Drams, 05 Grains

Best Beaten Berry: C Jones, Millennium, 22 Drams, 04 Grains

Heaviest Twins (TW Ventress Plate): 1st– B Nellist, Montrose, 42 Drams, 12 Grains; 2nd– G Watson, Belmarsh, 41 Drams, 16 Grains; 3rd– H Fishpool, Surprise, 40 Drams, 11 Grains

Maiden Twins (Miss May Novice Cup): 1st– Mrs J Bennison, Blackden Firs, 38; Drams, 01 Grains 2nd– A Hall, Lloyd George, 35 Drams, 16 Grains; 3rd– R Okill, Montrose, 35 Drams, 07 Grains

Heaviest 12 (J E Raw Trophy): 1st- G Watson, 19 Oz, 13 Drams, 13 Grains; 2nd– B Nellist, 18 Oz, 4 Drams, 6 Grains; 3rd– R Okill, 16 Oz, 4 Drams, 1 Grains

Heaviest 6 (H Welford Cup): 1st– PW Bennison, 8 Oz, 3 Drams, 23 Grain; 2nd– J Hart, 8 Oz, 3 Drams, 5 Grains; 3rd– Mrs J Bennison, 7 Oz, 13 Drams, 25 Grains

Maiden 6 (J Spenceley Cup): 1st– Mrs J Bennison, 7 Oz, 13 Drams, 25 Grains

Four Colours (RD Swales Memorial Cup): 1st– H Hebdon, 4 Oz, 3 Drams, 21 Grains; 2nd– M de Kretser, 4 Oz, 0 Drams, 24 Grains; 3rd– HH Kaye, 3 Oz, 9 Drams, 18 Grains