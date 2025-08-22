All you need to know about this weekend's Leeds Festival starring Chappell Roan and Travis Scott
Running from today, Friday, August 22 to Monday, August 24, the giant music extravaganza at Bramham Park near Leeds, features big names including singer-songwriter Chappell Roan, rapper Travis Scott and modern rockers Bring Me The Horizon.
Leeds Festival 2025: Full line-up
Friday, August 22
Main Stage
Demae
Songer
Waterparks
Sea Girls
Suki Waterhouse
Amyl & the sniffers
Trippie Redd
D-Block Europe
Travis Scott
Chevron Stage
Lyvia
Late Night Drive Home
Del Water Gap
Leigh-Anne
Girl’s Don’t Sync
Lancey Foux
DJ EZ
Sammy Virji
BL3SS
Millie Cotton
DJ Battle
Festival Republic Stage
Aviva
Bartees Strange
Balu Brigada
Nell Mescal
Skye Newman
Antony Szmierek
Luvcat
Matilda Mann
Good Kid
Nieve Ella
The Dare
For the Nightcrawlers
Face Down
BBC Introducing
Amie Blu
Déyyess
EV
MCXXNE
Niki Kini
Indoor Foxes
Wench!
Cliffords
JD Cliffe
Saturday, August 23
Main Stage
Red Rum Club
Alessi Rose
The Royston Club
Bloc Party
Wallows
The Kooks
Chappell Roan
Hozier
Chevron Stage
Good Health Good Wealth
Charlotte Plank
Badger
Nemzzz
Still Woozy
Soft Play
Rudim3ntal
AJ Tracey
C100
Badger
DJ Battle
Festival Republic Stage
Any Young Mechanic
Glixen
Jasmine.4.T
Been Stellar
Sofia Isella
Snayx
The Linda Lindas
Heartworms
Mannequin P***y
High Vis
The Chats
Pop Never Dies
Fuzz Club
BBC Introducing
Chanel Yates
Ashley Singh
Jack Dean
Overpass
Artio
Phoebe Green
Charles
Enna
Girl Group
Sunday, August 24
Main Stage
VOILÁ
Lambrini Girls
South Arcade
Good Neighbours
Royel Otis
Conan Gray
Enter Shikari
Limp Bizkit
Bring Me the Horizon
Chevron Stage
James and the Cold Gun
Blanco
Issey Cross
Pozer
Example
Pale Waves
Bakar
Wunderhorse
Jazzy
Becky Hill
Jeremiah Asiamah
DJ Battle
Festival Republic Stage
Sunday (1994)
Rifle
Mouth Culture
Origami Angel
Ecca Vandal
Vlure
Balming Tiger
House of Protection
Bilmuri
Snow Strippers
Uprawr
BBC Introducing
Nadia
Unpeople
The Pill
Leo
VIC
Finn Forster
Eville
Keo
Mudi Sama
Leeds Festival 2025: Items banned from the main arena
Alcohol for personal consumption
(You cannot bring your own alcohol into the main arena, which is a very strict rule enforced at the festival.)
Audio Recorders
Bags larger than A4 size
Camping Equipment, including cutlery, tin openers (Leatherman-style multi tools are not permitted)
Cans
Chairs / Stools / Inflatable Loungers
Cool Bags/Boxes (if for personal use)
Drinks of any size (sealed or unsealed) in plastic and metal reusable bottles (No glass).
*Only sealed soft drinks under 500ml are permitted into the arena
Fitted Gas Canisters/Cylinders in Campervans
Flags
Flat-based cooking stoves (fuel limited to a maximum of 1L per stove and only gas canisters of 250mls or less)
Gas canisters for cooking stoves (250ml or less), Fuel is limited to a maximum of 1L per stove
Gazebos
Perfume and make-up (over 100ml)
Selfie Sticks
Umbrellas (including Golf Umbrellas)
Leeds Festival 2025: Shuttle Buses from city centre
First Bus will be providing transport from the city centre to Bramham Park.
During the day, buses run very frequently, often every 15-20 minutes or so, particularly in the morning and early afternoon as festival-goers arrive
The shuttle service to Leeds Festival will picks up from Sovereign Square, Sovereign Street, Leeds LS1 4PB.
The easiest way to get tickets for the Leeds Festival shuttle service is to download the First Bus app (Android/iOS), choose Leeds as your location, select “Tickets”, then “Buy,” and the range of tickets will be available to purchase under the “Promotions” section.
