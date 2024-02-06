Almost 1,000 children home-schooled in North Yorkshire – as figures suggest national rise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Data suggests the number of home-schooled children has increased since the coronavirus pandemic across England, although figures are incomplete.

Department for Education statistics show around 940 children were voluntarily taught at home in North Yorkshire in the 2022-23 summer term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the country, around 97,600 children were home-schooled.

A pupil doing their maths homework as children who are good at maths at age 10 earn more later in life, new research suggests.

Separate figures from the Office of the Schools Adjudicator suggest there were 60,500 in March 2019.

But it appears Covid is not behind the rise – the largest reason for children being withdrawn from schools was for philosophical reasons, of which 15,800 parents had chosen to do so.

In North Yorkshire, most commonly parents opted to home-school their children for mental health reasons, with around 300 children doing so. The reasons for home schooling were not known in 39% of cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same was true for many other parts of the country, with 12,200 children taught at home for their mental health across England.

Olly Parker, head of external affairs at children's charity Young Minds, said schools "can and should be supportive environments for young people".

However, he warned "anxiety, bullying, academic pressure, difficult relationships and a lack of support" can lead to some children avoiding school.

Mr Parker added: "Young people should be able to access support for their mental health when they need it, including in schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Currently, mental health support in schools is a postcode lottery and the Government must commit to ensuring young people can access support in every school in the country."

The data also shows older children are more likely to be taught at home across England – in North Yorkshire, 72% were in secondary school, compared to 29% in primary.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said home education is a "big undertaking" and parents should think very carefully before taking their child out of school.

He said schools have very robust policies on bullying and take the safeguarding of pupils extremely seriously, and encouraged parents to work through issues with schools.