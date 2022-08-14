Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Alonzi family has been making ice cream since the turn of last century when they moved from south of Rome to Scarborough. They opened a small bar and had a fleet of ice cream barrows and stalls on the beach.

Then when Yorkshire’s oldest ice cream parlour opened on August Bank Holiday in 1945 they sold out all of their stock of ice cream and coffee within two hours, making £48. The milk they used was sourced on the black market during the era of rationing

Alonzi’s Harbour Bar Scarborough: Yorkshire’s oldest ice cream parlour turns 78 - -From ‘black market milk and camp coffee to a prosecco bar.

Now 78 years later, the Harbour Bar is busier than ever with ‘camp’ coffee (coffee and condensed milk imported during the post-war period) on the menu alongside their traditional knickerbocker glory.

Giulian Alonzi, now 74, “works to live” as he remains the one-man ice cream factory behind the busy Harbour Bar while his wife Theresa, 64, serves at the front with the other “Canaries” - staff dressed in yellow uniforms.

Giulian’s equipment can make 500 litres an hour and he makes three or four batches a day.

“We’ve gone to great lengths to keep the parlour exactly how it was,” said Giulian who started out aged 12 working for his parents and his aunt at the Harbour Bar before taking the reins in 1984.

Ice Cream Floats Galore... at Alonzi's Harbour Bar, Scarborough

The Harbour Bar has always been pioneering, from being one of the first businesses to adopt formica tables and launching post-war with home-made ice cream made up of sugar, milk powder and milk from local farmers.

When Giulian took on the family’s enterprise he knew he wanted to keep the rubber floor, yellow and red colour scheme as well as having fruit preserved in jars as a nod back to the time where fresh fruit was hard to come by.

“It looks attractive. It always looks bright and clean. Our family used long lasting materials and we have kept the main colours. We gradually toned everything down because an ice cream parlour wants to be white and seamless,” said Giulian.

While Theresa and Giulian have kept its milk bar roots, Giulian said they were one of the first cafes on the seafront to successfully apply for an alcohol licence and “now everyone else has followed suit.”

Vegan sorbet ... at Alonzi's Harbour Bar, Scarborough

The husband and wife duo plan to open a prosecco bar so people can have a beer or glass of wine with an ice cream.

Giulian said: “We have got a licence to sell alcohol and plan to open the first floor.”

But with the same precision he creates his ice cream, he is passionate about keeping the family-friendly atmosphere his ancestors created.

“We could sell alcohol now in the parlour but it's a family place and we want to keep it that way.”

'Keep Fit by Eating Ice Cream all day'... at Alonzi's Harbour Bar, Scarborough

But the prosecco bar will have to wait until the winter months as they’ve had no time to think this summer with the heatwave causing even more customers than normal to head to the Harbour Bar.

Giulian said: “We had to ask afternoon staff to come in earlier yesterday as we were so busy, Lewis Capaldi cancelled his concert but people still had hotels booked.

“Things will slow down when the kids go back to school but I hope the weather continues for people with the rising heating bills,” added Giulian.

Success Secrets

The Harbour Serves a wide array of ice cream-inspired concoctions such as banana splits, ice cream floats, sundaes and vegan sorbets.

“The secret is in the taste,” said Giulian, who has received a royal seal of approval from the Prince of Wales.

His top choice is the knickerbocker glory.

“I am fortunate I can do something I love to do.”

With a mirror picture of his mum and aunt still on display, Giulian added he is constantly reminded who he is doing this for.

“I often think about retirement and I see a lot of friends playing golf.

“But after a lifetime of working at this pace, I can’t suddenly stop,” said Giulian who sees his work as a way of life.

“I owe it to them,” he said.

Although if the couple do retire they’re not sure who they would pass the business down to.