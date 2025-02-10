Alternative rock legends latest headline act announced for Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Alternative rock group, The Smashing Pumpkins, have confirmed a headline show at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The multi-platinum selling, two-time GRAMMY Award-winning band bring their era-defining sound to the open air concert arena on Wednesday August 13 as part of their Aghori tour, joined by post-punk revival band White Lies.

Tickets go on sale from ticketmaster.co.uk at 10am on Friday February 14.

When The Smashing Pumpkins first emerged out of Chicago in 1988, their sound was different, iconoclastic, and wholly new.

They’ve sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and collected two GRAMMY Awards, seven MTV VMAs and an American Music Award.

Their incredible catalogue is highlighted by the platinum Gish (1991), the quadruple-platinum Siamese Dream (1993), diamond-certified Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness (1995), platinum Adore (1998), and gold-selling Machina/The Machines of God (2000).

2023 saw the release ATUM, a rock opera presented in three acts, alongside a massive sold out North American tour.

It was followed just nine months later by Aghori Mhori Mei – the band’s 13th studio album.

London band White Lies emerged as one of Britain’s most important guitar bands with the launch of their UK Number One debut album To Lose My Life in 2009 – which led to a Brit Award nomination, a stadium tour with Coldplay, and appearances on David Letterman and Jools Holland, and five further studio albums.

Julian Murray, Scarborough OAT venue programmer for promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “The Smashing Pumpkins have been at the forefront of alternative rock for more than 30 years and remain true standard bearers.

“We have had so many requests down the years from fans to bring them here so we are delighted to announce this show.

"It’s going to be another incredible night here at Scarborough OAT which we know The Smashing Pumpkins’ legions of fans will absolutely love.”

The Smashing Pumpkins will also play a headline show at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall on Tuesday August 12.

The Smashing Pumpkins join Faithless, Basement Jaxx, Pendulum, Craig David, Rag’n’Bone Man, Snow Patrol, Judas Priest, Blossoms, Shed Seven, Texas, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, The Corrs, Gary Barlow and The Script among the artists confirmed for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025.

Go to scarboroughopenairtheatre.com for more information about this summer’s series.