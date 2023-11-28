Alternative ‘Trafalgar Square’ Christmas tree in Scarborough highlights record need for food this winter

Tesco and its charity partners in Scarborough have created a 20ft tree made entirely from the top ten most needed food items this Christmas.

(Picture by Andrew Parsons / Parsons Media)

Charities FareShare and the Trussell Trust are facing record levels of need this winter and expect to provide support to more than 1.5 million people.

To help highlight what could be the toughest winter yet, and ahead of the Tesco Winter Food Collection, Tesco and its charity partners have created an alternative to the traditional Trafalgar Square Christmas tree.

The tree aims to raise awareness of this increased need and encourage customers to donate what items they can at their local store.

Unlike the traditional tree in Trafalgar Square, London, Tesco’s tree is located in Trafalgar Square in Scarborough, and it isn’t a Norwegian Spruce either.

The 20-foot tree is made from the items that FareShare and the Trussell Trust need the most at this time of year, including tinned fruit and vegetables, long life milk and cooking sauces.

The striking tree has generated much excitement right across the town with Trafalgar Square residents, the Hackness Ladies’ Choir and the Charter Mayor of Scarborough, Councillor John Ritchie, gathering together to celebrate the switch on of the Christmas tree lights.

Most importantly, when the tree is taken down, all 1,699 products used in its construction will be donated to the local FareShare hub who will pass them on to people experiencing hardship in the local community.

Tesco’s Winter Food Collection, the biggest in the UK, runs in its Express stores until Saturday, December 2 and in large stores until Saturday, December 2.

During the collection Tesco customers will be encouraged to donate long-life food to support the charities in their work. This year’s Tesco Christmas Report found that 26% of people plan to make a donation to a food bank this year.

The top ten most-needed items are:

UHT & powered milk Tinned meat and fish Sponge/rice pudding Long life fruit juice Cooking/pasta sauces Tinned vegetables Tinned & dried soup Pasta, rice & noodles Cereal & porridge Tea & coffee

This year will see both charities face their busiest winter yet as more people turn to them for support.

The Trussell Trust is expecting to distribute more than 1 million emergency food parcels between December and February and have reported that alarmingly, 320,000 people have needed to access a food bank for the first time in the past six months

Meanwhile, FareShare is estimating it will redistribute more than 28,000 tonnes of food this winter, the equivalent of over 68 million meals, up by more than 42% compared to last year.

Ken Murphy, Tesco Group CEO, said: “We want our alternative tree to highlight the increasing problem of food uncertainty and encourage people to donate whatever they can to our Winter Food Collection. Food banks and frontline charities need our help more than ever before.

“Over the last 10 years our generous customers have helped donate over 100 million meals to communities across the UK. Whether it’s in your local store through the Winter Food Collection or via your Clubcard points online, even the smallest donation can make a real difference to someone else’s Christmas.”

Trussell Trust Chief Executive, Emma Revie, said: “The support provided by Tesco and their customers is invaluable to the food banks in our network, especially at this time of year when we anticipate that our network will be providing an emergency food parcel every eight seconds. The generous donations received are vital in ensuring food banks can meet the urgent levels of need, whilst we work towards a future where everyone can afford the essentials.”

FareShare Chief Executive, George Wright, added: “Over the last decade, Tesco has supplied more than 250m meals to FareShare, more than any other organisation in our history.