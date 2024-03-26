'Amazing team' at Scarborough estate agents win prestigious award at London ceremony

Scarborough based firm Harris Shields Collection has received the esteemed Bronze Award at the Guild of Property Professionals (The Guild) Annual Conference and AwardsCeremony this month.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 26th Mar 2024, 16:52 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 16:53 GMT
Scarborough based estate agents Harris Shields Collection have won a prestigious award for their success in 2023.Scarborough based estate agents Harris Shields Collection have won a prestigious award for their success in 2023.
Harris Shields Collection are members of The Guild, which is a national network of nearly 800 carefully selected independent estate agents, working together to consistently raise standards of excellence and professionalism in the industry.

The special awards ceremony was held this month at the QEII Centre in Westminster, London.

Mark Shields, Director of Harris Shields Collection, said: “This is the sixth award in three years and I couldn’t be prouder of the amazing team we have at Scarborough. They go above and beyond on so many occasions.

“The Guild Awards honour agents who epitomise professionalism and service excellence- congratulations to all awardees, and best wishes for continued success in 2024.”

Kris McLean, Managing Director of The Guild, said: “Despite market headwinds, many Guild Members have delivered remarkable results, a testament to the calibre of agents within our network.

“The Guild Awards allow us to honour agents who have demonstrated outstanding

commitment to their clients and the industry throughout 2023.”

“This year, Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Special Awards were presented to Guild Members in recognition of their exceptional customer service and outstanding results.”

