'Amazing team' at Scarborough estate agents win prestigious award at London ceremony
Harris Shields Collection are members of The Guild, which is a national network of nearly 800 carefully selected independent estate agents, working together to consistently raise standards of excellence and professionalism in the industry.
The special awards ceremony was held this month at the QEII Centre in Westminster, London.
Mark Shields, Director of Harris Shields Collection, said: “This is the sixth award in three years and I couldn’t be prouder of the amazing team we have at Scarborough. They go above and beyond on so many occasions.
“The Guild Awards honour agents who epitomise professionalism and service excellence- congratulations to all awardees, and best wishes for continued success in 2024.”
Kris McLean, Managing Director of The Guild, said: “Despite market headwinds, many Guild Members have delivered remarkable results, a testament to the calibre of agents within our network.
“The Guild Awards allow us to honour agents who have demonstrated outstanding
commitment to their clients and the industry throughout 2023.”
“This year, Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Special Awards were presented to Guild Members in recognition of their exceptional customer service and outstanding results.”