The Hinge Centre, based in Bridlington, helps to support people in the community who face social and financial deprivation. The charity also assists with employability, resettlement, welfare assistance, community clubs and activities, as well as a community food store.

The donation from Amazon will help the charity to carry on its work and will assist it to expand its outreach and the activities it provides for the community.

Beth Knight, Amazon in the Community Europe lead at Amazon, said: “We are pleased to support The Hinge Centre with this donation. The charity provides much needed support to the Bridlington community and we hope this raises awareness of their team's impact and services.”

This men's lunch club is just one of many community groups The Hinge Centre organises.

Jo Sanders-Potts, from The Hinge Centre, added: “We are grateful to Beth and the team at Amazon in London for their support. Donations like this allow us to keep offering our services to the local community.”

This donation has been made possible by Amazon’s programme which aims to support communities in and around its operating locations around the UK.

The company has continued its charity work by teaming up with charity Magic Breakfast in order to ensure five million disadvantaged and vulnerable children across the UK are provided with a healthy breakfast to try and help those most at risk of hunger.