Ambitious plans to bring HM Bark Endeavour back to Whitby for Captain Cook's 300th anniversary

The Endeavour arriving in Whitby.

Ambitious plans have been announced to bring HM Bark Endeavour back to Whitby in 2028 to mark the 300th anniversary of the birth of Captain James Cook.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The arrival of the replica ship in 1997 attracted tens of thousands of people to the town and put Whitby firmly on the global map, sparking a huge tourism and property boom for the area.

Now plans are afoot to bring HM Bark Endeavour back again from its current berth more than 10,000 miles away in Sydney, back to Whitby, for another glorious homecoming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clair Stones, chairman of the Captain Cook Museum on Grape Lane, explained: “In 2028, it will be the 300th anniversary of Cook’s birth so we wanted something really big to celebrate this.

"We were thinking about things we could do and have a year-long plan of events that are going to happen.”

Now, the Endeavour International Alliance – a group of like-minded people who will promote Cook’s legacy and support future generations – has been founded with a view towards bringing the replica ship back to its spiritual home.

"The centrepiece and my heartfelt wish was ‘can we get the magnificent Endeavour replica in Australia back to the north east coast?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We found out the Endeavour has a sea certificate so we thought ‘why don’t we see if we can get it back to Whitby, Middlesbrough (Cook was born in Marton) and anywhere else on the east coast that was interested in it’,” said Clair.

A season of vibrant events is being planned – with “an opportunity to fill Whitby with energy, discovery and celebration”.

Ideas in the pipeline include:

- a film festival, with a film being made about Cook

- an opportunity to hear “the other side of the story” – contact has been made with Aboriginal tribes in Queensland

- an online global lecture series

- a sea shanty festival filling the harbour with the sounds of traditional maritime songs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Should we be fortunate enough to being the replica back – and I’m optimistic – this is not just about Whitby’s deep-rooted maritime history, but it’s a multi-dimensional boost to the local economy,” she said.

"Maritime training can take off as a result of this, and opportunities for young people to learn sailing skills on board, but a lot will depend on how long it’s here for.

"The community spirit lifted in Whitby [in 1997] and people were proud that they came from Whitby, showcasing its heritage.

"Cook’s 300th offers a unique context for this to take place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clair said they are going to have to raise the money to make the Endeavour replica’s homecoming happen but said: “Most people are ambitious for what lies ahead. This is Whitby’s moment to lead and shine.

"If we want to make this happen, we can make it happen.”

Clair would welcome input from the community – you can email her at [email protected] with your ideas for the homecoming.