Amelia's Chocolate cafe on Scarborough's Aberdeen Walk closes down

Amelia's Chocolate, the independent chocolate shop and cafe on Aberdeen Walk, has closed down.

The business, owned by Scarborough chocolatier Amelia Forrest, had relocated to bigger premises (the former Scarborough Evening News office) only nine months earlier.

However, at the start of this week, notices went up to inform customers of the closure.

Amelia said: "We would very much like to thank all our customers and those who've supported us here at Amelia's Chocolate.

"Our business has been at the heart of our family for a number of years and we started it from scratch in 2011.

"We would encourage anyone reading this to support their local businesses, who provide employment and revenue for the town.

"We are very sad that we've had to close down the business, and we are looking forward to a better future."