American woman runs London Marathon in memory of her ‘Uncle Oggy’ from Saltburn

Kristen Guyler, from New Jersey in America, has ran her first international marathon in memory of her uncle who lived for almost three decades after being diagnosed with a brain tumour and told he probably only had a year to live.

Kristen wanted to run the marathon for the charity Brain Tumour Research to remember Owen Guyler, known affectionately as Oggy, who was like a second father to her.

She said: “It was fun and went so quick that it flew by. This was the first marathon where I didn’t ‘hit a wall’ and needed to stop or walk at any point.

Owen Guyler (Oggy) and niece Kristen Guyler.

“The atmosphere was amazing; there were so many people all along the course, even in the pouring rain. I saw a lot of the Brain Tumour Research team too, which was great. It really helped that in London you’re often running through quite narrow streets, so you can really hear the crowd and all that encouragement kept me moving.”

In 1995, Owen Guyler from Saltburn was diagnosed with an astrocytoma brain tumour and given a year to live. However he underwent radiotherapy and astounded his family by battling brain cancer for 28 years.

He died in January 2022, aged 61.

Kristen, a senior sales analyst at TIFIN, said: “Uncle Oggy seized every moment. I really wanted to do something in tribute to him, which also has a positive impact for others.

Kristen Guyler preparing for the London Marathon.

“Running is my happy place, so doing a marathon in his home country for Brain Tumour Research seemed like the perfect combination. I want to see more progressive research and help to prevent other people going through what he went through.”

Owen was left with side-effects from his tumour and the treatment. He suffered from seizures and was unable to drive or work. His speech was stuttered, and he lived with his parents until they passed away.

About 18 months before he died, Owen began to become noticeably poorly.

Kristen said: “His speech became slowed and slurred, and he had trouble thinking of the words he needed. The tumour just took over.”

Owen’s brother Hugh moved to America from the North East for work, where he married and had two daughters – Kristen and Maura. They travelled to England every year to catch up with the rest of the family.

Kristen said: “It was always so special to see Uncle Oggy. He was the most compassionate, caring, selfless person. He looked out for everybody and he took care of my grandparents, when really it was him who needed the care.

“He never complained, and he approached the cancer with the utmost courage, strength, and bravery. He could have been the most negative person about it, but even during his last days he was in good spirits.”

Kristen finished in 4:12:29 and has raised almost £4,000.

If you would like to donate to Kristen’s JustGiving page, then head here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kristen-guyler2

