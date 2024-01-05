Today (January 5) marks the 83rd anniversary of famous pilot Amy Johnson’s death and is the perfect time to explore Sewerby Hall’s exhibition on her life.

Amy Johnson (1903-1941) was the first woman to fly solo from England to Australia - the flight lasted from May 5 to 24, 1930.

It was a remarkable feat for someone whose longest previous flight was about 200 miles.

Amy went on to make a number of other record breaking flights, before joining the Air Transport Auxiliary during World War Two, and being killed in action on January 5, 1941.

The Amy Johnson display at Sewerby Hall houses some historic memorabilia from Amy’s life. In 2020 Sewerby Hall celebrated the 90th anniversary of Amy's world famous solo flight to Australia.

The exhibition has stayed at the historic house ever since, with a number of recent additions coming all the way from Australia.

Visitors will have the chance to look at Amy’s flying log book, her flight bag, her original Hull Aero Club membership certificate and fur coat of Amy’s amongst many other relics from her past.