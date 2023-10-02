'An amazing and unforgettable day': Scarborough Pride hailed a success by organisers

News you can trust since 1882
Thousands of people flocked to Scarborough Spa on Saturday (September 30) as the first Pride event in over a decade took place in the town.
By Louise French
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 16:42 BST
The colourful parade makes its way through the townThe colourful parade makes its way through the town
The colourful event, which was set up to celebrate diversity, love and inclusivity on the Yorkshire coast, attracted around 3,000 attendees from across the UK.

Charter Mayor for Scarborough, Coun John Ritchie, said: “It’s been fabulous. I spoke to loads of people on the way in and they’ve come from all over the country - Sheffield, Leeds, Cambridge, lots from within Yorkshire, and many of them are stopping over, it’s great to see.

"So many people are here to celebrate the diverse nature of our community, it’s wonderful, it really is.”

Families joined the paradeFamilies joined the parade
Crowds of people lined the route of Scarborough’s first ever Pride Parade, which began at the Brunswick Centre before travelling down through the town and along Foreshore Road back to the Spa.

With entertainment from drag artists including Scarborough’s own Krystal Temple who hosted the main stage, Bella de Ball who hosted the Sun Court stage, and Ru Paul’s Drag Race stars Cheryl Hole (Season 1) and Michael Marouli (Season 5), the Spa came to life in a rainbow-infused day of glitz and glamour.

Performances from Hatton Performing Arts; Abba, Dolly Parton and Lady Gaga tribute acts; and Starstruck Performing Arts all lit up the main stage, while family-friendly fun was to be found in the Sun Court which saw everything from bingo to a rendition of the Teletubbies theme tune.

The Sun Court was packed with people enjoying the dayThe Sun Court was packed with people enjoying the day
The Sun Court was packed with people enjoying the day
MP for Scarborough and Whitby, Sir Robert Godwill said: “It was great to see everyone involved in Scarborough Pride.

“Scarborough’s famous Yorkshire warm welcome extends to all in our culturally rich and diverse nation. Scarborough Pride underlines that inclusive welcome!"

The day was made possible by generous sponsorship from local companies including Yorkshire Coast BID, McCain Foods, Mecca Bingo, Serenity Guest House and many more.

Scarborough Pride trustee George Wakely said: "What an amazing day! We had such a great turn out.

"Thank you to all those who came, our committee, sponsors, acts and volunteers.

"A truly amazing and unforgettable day that will be marked in the Scarborough history books as fabulous!”

