Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough in East Yorkshire, was recently revealed as one of the top fish and chip shops in the UK at the 2023 National Fish & Chip Awards.

To further mark its success after battering stiff competition to take home the coveted Best Newcomer Award, general manager Gary Sharples, was invited on the educational seafood study trip to visit the western shores of Norway.

Joined by eight other category award winners representing the best of the best in British fish and chips, Mr Sharples visited the port city of Ålesund to discover the facts surrounding one of the largest cod stocks in the world.

Flamborough Lighthouse Fisheries were invited on a once in a lifetime trip to Norway.

Mr Sharples said: “This award win has been fantastic for both our business and our family. It’s given us the confidence that what we’re doing is right, but it has also given our customers confidence in the quality of the food we produce.

“It’s also given us the opportunity to become involved with the National Federation of Fish Friers and the fish and chip community. This is an industry that sticks together and works together, and that has been the biggest win for us.

“I don’t have enough words to describe what this trip has meant to me, it’s been overwhelming. The Norwegians have been so warm and welcoming, and open to sharing their knowledge and accomplishments, it’s been a fantastic experience”.

Frank Bakke-Jensen, the Norwegian Director of Fisheries, told the group: “Knowledge for how to sustainably manage marine resources is one of our biggest and most important contributions to a growing world population.”

General manager of the award-winning fish and chip shop, Gary Sharples, visited the port city of Ålesund to learn about sustainable fishing.

The action-packed study trip included a voyage onboard one of Norway’s impressive frozen-at-sea vessels, Atlantic, where the award winners experienced first-hand the Norwegian fleet’s world-class sustainable fishing, processing and quick-freezing facilities producing premium quality whitefish for the UK’s favourite dish.

Victoria Braathen, Norwegian Seafood Council UK Director, said: “This trip proved a fantastic opportunity for the top ambassadors of the fish and chip industry to witness first-hand why origin matters when it comes to sustainable seafood.

"I hope Gary returned armed with sustainable seafood know-how, and enjoys sharing stories of his Norwegian adventures with Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough’s loyal customers.”