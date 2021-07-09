An election will take place to fill East Riding of Yorkshire Council East Wolds and Coastal Ward vacancy

An election will take place.

The vacancy on the council follows the death of Councillor Paul Lisseter.

An Riding of Yorkshire Spokesman said: “Nomination papers may be obtained from Electoral Services, County Hall, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU17 9BA.

“People can also call 01482 393300 or email [email protected] or visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/elections.

“Nomination papers must be delivered by hand to Electoral Services at County Hall, Beverley no later than 4pm on the Friday, July 23.

“Candidates wishing to stand are asked to contact the Electoral Services Team on 01482 393300 to make arrangements to submit their nomination papers.

“If the election is contested, the poll will take place on Thursday, August 19.

“The last date for registration of new electors to the area to be effective for this election is midnight on Tuesday, August 3.

“New applications to vote by post and requests to cancel or change an existing postal or proxy vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on Wednesday, August 4, if they are to be effective for this election.”

New applications to vote by proxy must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Electoral Services by 5pm on Wednesday, August 11, if they are to be effective for this election.