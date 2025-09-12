'An honour to mark this milestone with her' - Whitby Court Care Home resident Irene celebrates 103rd birthday

Residents and staff at Whitby Court Care Home have been celebrating Irene’s 103rd birthday with cake, a singalong and cards from friends and family.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve had a lovely day – thank you to everyone for making such a fuss,” said Irene.

Managing Director Joshua Fisher added: “Irene is much-loved here; it’s an honour to mark this milestone with her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Days like this bring the whole home and community together.”

Whitby Court resident Irene celebrates her 103rd birthday.

Irene was born in 1922 – the same year that saw the formation of the Soviet Union and the first use of insulin in humans for diabetes treatment.

She was 43 when England won the football World Cup back in 1966 and 46 when man first landed on the Moon, and 78 at the turn of the Millennium.

•You can now submit your articles to us via an online portal which sends them directly into our system.

Visit https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen to submit your stories to us online.