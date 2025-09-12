'An honour to mark this milestone with her' - Whitby Court Care Home resident Irene celebrates 103rd birthday
“I’ve had a lovely day – thank you to everyone for making such a fuss,” said Irene.
Managing Director Joshua Fisher added: “Irene is much-loved here; it’s an honour to mark this milestone with her.
"Days like this bring the whole home and community together.”
Irene was born in 1922 – the same year that saw the formation of the Soviet Union and the first use of insulin in humans for diabetes treatment.
She was 43 when England won the football World Cup back in 1966 and 46 when man first landed on the Moon, and 78 at the turn of the Millennium.
