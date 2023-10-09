Andy's Man Club to launch second club in Eastfield this evening - here's what you need to know

Following the success of Andy’s Man Club group at Scarborough Library, the club have now set up a second group in Eastfield to reach more men.

Andy’s Man Club currently meets in Scarborough Library on Vernon Road every Monday evening (except Bank Holidays) from 7pm.

It began in the town in 2020 just before lockdown and since then, the club has had 3830 men attend. The group usually has 15 men in one group, but Scarborough’s Andy’s Man Club has around 60 men weekly meaning they have three or four groups running at once.

From today, a second group will meet at St Cecelia's Day Care Centre in Eastfield and the opening of the new group at Eastfield will bring the total number across the UK to 155, reaching over 3,500 men every week.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

Shaun Tymon, Trustee at AMC said "We are delighted to be able to open a second group in Scarborough to meet the demand for our services and would like to thank St Cecelia's for providing the venue, wthout their support this wouldn't be happening.

"AMC is open to any man over 18 and all groups meet at 7pm on Monday nights.

"We encourage men to talk about their problems but there is no pressure to speak if you don't want to.

"Come along from 6:30pm for a free cup of tea and you will be made very welcome."

The group works by getting the men to sit in a circle, and a football gets passed around the group and when you have the ball, you can speak. If you don’t want to speak, you can pass the ball on.

Alongside Andy’s Man Club, there are also several groups outside the main one which members have created themselves. These include dog walking groups, walking groups (on a Bank Holiday when the main Club isn’t running), walking football, surfing with Dexter’s Surf Shop, chess, etc.