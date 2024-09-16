Angler rescued after getting into difficulty retrieving fishing rod in Whitby
Firefighters came to the rescue of a hapless angler on Friday after they got into difficulty retrieving a dropped fishing rod.
Firefighters sprang into action to assist the angler at 10.32am of Friday morning, after receiving reports that person had jumped onto a ledge from a pier to retrieve a fishing rod.
The unfortunate angler then got stuck on the ledge.
Crews from Whitby fire station came to the person’s aid and used a triple extension ladder to assist them back to the pier.
