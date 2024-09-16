Angler rescued after getting into difficulty retrieving fishing rod in Whitby

By Louise French
Published 16th Sep 2024, 09:40 GMT
Whitby fire crews came to the aid of the hapless anglerWhitby fire crews came to the aid of the hapless angler
Whitby fire crews came to the aid of the hapless angler
Firefighters came to the rescue of a hapless angler on Friday after they got into difficulty retrieving a dropped fishing rod.

Firefighters sprang into action to assist the angler at 10.32am of Friday morning, after receiving reports that person had jumped onto a ledge from a pier to retrieve a fishing rod.

The unfortunate angler then got stuck on the ledge.

Crews from Whitby fire station came to the person’s aid and used a triple extension ladder to assist them back to the pier.

Related topics:Whitby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice