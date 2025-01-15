Anglers get chance to net plaice at European Open Beach Championship in Bridlington

By Duncan Atkins
Published 15th Jan 2025, 15:10 BST
The 31st Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship (EOBC) will return to the east coast from Friday March 7 to Sunday March 9.

The three-day beach fishing competition stretches from the north end of North Marine Promenade, Bridlington to Pilot Jetty at Spurn Point.

The 31st year will see some exceptional prizes and fishing equipment on offer and competitors will be able to pick up valuable experiences, tactics, skills and techniques whilst enjoying a fun-filled weekend meeting new and old friends.

There will also be several exhibitors at the event offering expert advice and some great offers on their products.

Anglers will be looking to net some exceptional prizes. Image courtesy of VEYAnglers will be looking to net some exceptional prizes. Image courtesy of VEY
All weekend ticket competitors will also be entered in the Golden Ticket Draw which will be held at the event hub for the chance to win a stay at Sand-Le-Mere Holiday Park.

The popular warm-up ‘Flattie Bash’ event will also take place on Friday March 7, kick-starting the weekend of angling.

Coun Barbara Jefferson, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for heritage and coastal, said: “We are proud to host this prestigious angling competition on our beautiful coastline and we look forward to welcoming visitors from across the UK & Europe to our region and providing the local visitor economy with a timely boost during the early part of the year.”

Visit www.eobc.co.uk for more information or click on www.facebook.com/openbeachchamps to follow the event social media page.

There will also be lots of pre-event information provided by the event media team at www.facebook.com/seaanglingadventuresuk/ to give you tips on where to fish along the coast.

