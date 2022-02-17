Anglers will head to the East Yorkshire coast next month for the Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship

The Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship will take place from Friday, March 11 to Sunday, March 13.

The popular event will be held from Friday, March 11 to Sunday, March 13.

The beach fishing competition stretches from the north end of North Marine Promenade, Bridlington, to Pilot Jetty at Spurn Point.

The popular warm-up ‘Flattie Bash’ event will take place on Friday, March 11 – kick-starting the weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The beach fishing competition stretches from the north end of North Marine Promenade, Bridlington to Pilot Jetty at Spurn Point.

This catch and release event will be held between Hornsea and Mappleton (10am and 2pm).

Fishing times for the main championship are 9am to 3pm on both the Saturday and Sunday with the results and prizes being made available both evenings at the event’s HQ (Sand le Mere Holiday Village).

Advance tickets are always in high demand (available via www.eobc.co.uk).

Tickets will also be available between 4pm to 8pm on Thursday 10, 12 noon to 9pm on Friday 11 (7pm to 9am) and on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 March from the EOBC site office at Tunstall.

Online ticket sales close on Thursday, March 3.

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are proud to yet again host this prestigious angling competition to our coastline. It was a great shame to see the event cancelled due to Covid last year so I am sure we will see a successful return for keen fishers this year.”