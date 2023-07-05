Anglo American commits a further £170,000 to support creation of new businesses in Whitby

Leah Hunter of Whitby Surf School.

This investment takes the total commitment for business start-ups in the area from the owner of the Woodsmith polyhalite at Sneaton past the £300,000 mark.

Forty-two new businesses have already been successfully created thanks to the mining company’s support in collaboration with Scarborough-based business support specialist Yorkshire in Business, including a Surf School, dry stone waller and a balloon company, among many others.

It is hoped that more than 100 more new businesses will be created as a result of Anglo American’s latest investment, with the majority of these located in Whitby and the surrounding area.

Whitby Surf School is being supported by Anglo American.

Leah Hunter, who received funding to support the Whitby Surf School, said: “The funding and support I received allowed me to leave my second job in order to put more time and effort into running the business.

"That has allowed me to pursue doing what I love in running the Surf School, while developing and improving the business.”

Sarah Potter, who launched Whitby Balloons after taking part in the programme, said: “Anglo American’s support allowed me to purchase the van that I make deliveries in.

“Without this, there’s no way I’d have been able to hit the ground running with the business.”

Vicky Bolton, Social Programmes Manager for Anglo American’s Crop Nutrients business, said: “People often have great business ideas but not the right knowledge to bring them to fruition.

"With the support of Yorkshire in Business, we’re hoping we can offer that helping hand to make these new business ideas a reality.

“Our Thriving Communities Programme supports economic growth in the local area and aims to connect people to the right opportunities.

"I’m proud of the impact the programme continues to have and I’m looking forward to seeing some exciting new start-up businesses created soon.”

CEO Jenn Crowther said: “We’re really pleased to be partnering with Anglo American again to support start-ups in Whitby and the wider North Yorkshire coast, helping local people who have a good business idea but maybe need professional guidance and support to turn it into a reality.”

Applications are now being accepted by Yorkshire in Business.