News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death

Anglo American commits a further £170,000 to support creation of new businesses in Whitby

Anglo American has committed a further £170,000 to support the creation of new businesses in Whitby and the wider North Yorkshire coastal area over the next three years.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th Jul 2023, 09:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 09:35 BST
Leah Hunter of Whitby Surf School.Leah Hunter of Whitby Surf School.
Leah Hunter of Whitby Surf School.

This investment takes the total commitment for business start-ups in the area from the owner of the Woodsmith polyhalite at Sneaton past the £300,000 mark.

Forty-two new businesses have already been successfully created thanks to the mining company’s support in collaboration with Scarborough-based business support specialist Yorkshire in Business, including a Surf School, dry stone waller and a balloon company, among many others.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is hoped that more than 100 more new businesses will be created as a result of Anglo American’s latest investment, with the majority of these located in Whitby and the surrounding area.

Whitby Surf School is being supported by Anglo American.Whitby Surf School is being supported by Anglo American.
Whitby Surf School is being supported by Anglo American.
Most Popular

Leah Hunter, who received funding to support the Whitby Surf School, said: “The funding and support I received allowed me to leave my second job in order to put more time and effort into running the business.

"That has allowed me to pursue doing what I love in running the Surf School, while developing and improving the business.”

Sarah Potter, who launched Whitby Balloons after taking part in the programme, said: “Anglo American’s support allowed me to purchase the van that I make deliveries in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Without this, there’s no way I’d have been able to hit the ground running with the business.”

Vicky Bolton, Social Programmes Manager for Anglo American’s Crop Nutrients business, said: “People often have great business ideas but not the right knowledge to bring them to fruition.

"With the support of Yorkshire in Business, we’re hoping we can offer that helping hand to make these new business ideas a reality.

“Our Thriving Communities Programme supports economic growth in the local area and aims to connect people to the right opportunities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I’m proud of the impact the programme continues to have and I’m looking forward to seeing some exciting new start-up businesses created soon.”

CEO Jenn Crowther said: “We’re really pleased to be partnering with Anglo American again to support start-ups in Whitby and the wider North Yorkshire coast, helping local people who have a good business idea but maybe need professional guidance and support to turn it into a reality.”

Applications are now being accepted by Yorkshire in Business.

Visit https://yorkshireinbusiness.org.uk/contact/ for more.

Related topics:WhitbyNorth YorkshireYorkshireBusiness