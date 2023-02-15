Anglo American pick three Scarborough area charities to benefit from Great Days scheme

Every January, the team working on Anglo American’s Woodsmith Project are asked to vote for their favourite local charity, with the three most popular picked as the beneficiaries for the year.

The pot accumulates every day based on safety and environmental performance and meeting project milestones, with almost £140,000 being handed out to local charities over the last three years.

Victoria Rogers, Specialist Fundraiser for Great North Air Ambulance, who provide air ambulance services across the North-East, Cumbria and North Yorkshire, said: “We are thrilled to be one of the chosen charities for 2023 at Anglo American and look forward to enjoying a strong partnership that helps raise vital funds for our services, working together to make sure Great North Air Ambulance continues to make a difference to people in our communities.”

Great North Air Ambulance crew.

Zoë’s Place offer a short break service, palliative and end-of-life care to babies and infants aged from birth to five years, living with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

Tommy Harrington, Corporate and Major Donor Manager, said: “Huge thanks to the team at the Woodsmith Project for selecting Zoë’s Place Baby Hospice to benefit from their Great Days programme.

"Over the years Anglo American has been a tremendous support to us and we’re all looking forward to working with their team during 2023."

Saint Catherine’s Hospice, who have been selected as a beneficiary for a second successive year, provides expert care and support at home and in the hospice for adults with a terminal illness, and to their families, and friends.

Saint Catherine's.

Tracy Calcraft, their Fundraising and Marketing Director, said: “The fact that their team has voted for us for a second year running means such a lot and their support is very much appreciated.”

Gareth Edmunds, Corporate Relations Director, said: “Great Days is a fantastic initiative that we’re all very proud of.

"Over 500 of the Woodsmith Project team voted to pick this year’s beneficiaries and we’re looking forward to working with them throughout the year to raise awareness of the great work they do in our local communities.”

Visit https://uk.angloamerican.com/our-community for more.