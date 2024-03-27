Anglo American to give talk at Whitby Dairy Discussion Group's final meeting of year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Speakers are Rebecca Firth and Sarah Blackwell, from Anglo American, who will give an update on the Woodsmith Mine Project and the POLY4 trials. R

Rebecca is the Corporate Agronomist, for Anglo American Crop Nutrients.

She started her role at Anglo American in May 2023, having previously worked as a Soil Specialist across the UK and Agronomist in South Lincolnshire.

Sarah Blackwell.

Working as a corporate agronomist, Rebecca works on a global scale across a broad range of climates, practices and crops, from wheat and barley to cacao and olives.

Rebecca maintains a keen focus on sustainable farming, plant and soil health and combines this with an aim to provide practical farming solutions and share knowledge within the industry.

Sarah works in Global Marketing for Anglo American Crop Nutrients.

She has been working in marketing for more than 20 years, with global brands across a variety of sectors, including food production, consumer goods, fashion retail and most recently crop nutrition, working for ICL Fertilizers (formerly Cleveland Potash).

Rebecca Firth.

She manages various global marketing projects including livestock and sustainable farming.

The meeting takes place at Sneaton Castle and starts at 7.45pm.

The group will also be taking the names of members wanting to take part in this year's Grass Ley competition planned for May – and hopefully there will be details of the summer trip.

New members are always welcomed.