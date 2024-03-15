Anglo American to host Whitby and Hawsker drop-in sessions about Woodsmith project
The Woodsmith Mine is under construction just south of Whitby to mine polyhalite, a naturally occurring mineral that will be used as a fertiliser product across the globe.
The project is employing 1,400 people from the Whitby area out of a total workforce of 2,000 and contributed £305m to the regional economy in 2023, taking its total contribution to £1.5 billion since the mega project got under way.
Once complete, Woodsmith will be the deepest mine in Europe, with the shafts 1,600m deep and connected to a state-of-the-art tunnel that will transport mined ore to Teesside for shipping.
The sessions will be held at Hawsker Village Hall on Tuesday March 19 and then Whitby Coliseum on Wednesday March 20th, both taking place 4pm to 6.30pm.
Visit https://uk.angloamerican.com/in-the-community/our-impactor for more information on the Woodsmith Project.