Anglo American to host Whitby and Hawsker drop-in sessions about Woodsmith project

Anglo American, owner of the pioneering Woodsmith Project, is holding two drop-in sessions in Whitby to give people the opportunity to find out more about the project and ask any questions.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 15th Mar 2024, 10:07 GMT
Drone image of Anglo American's Woodsmith Mine site at Sneaton, near Whitby.picture: Steven RushbyDrone image of Anglo American's Woodsmith Mine site at Sneaton, near Whitby.picture: Steven Rushby
Drone image of Anglo American's Woodsmith Mine site at Sneaton, near Whitby.picture: Steven Rushby

The Woodsmith Mine is under construction just south of Whitby to mine polyhalite, a naturally occurring mineral that will be used as a fertiliser product across the globe.

The project is employing 1,400 people from the Whitby area out of a total workforce of 2,000 and contributed £305m to the regional economy in 2023, taking its total contribution to £1.5 billion since the mega project got under way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Once complete, Woodsmith will be the deepest mine in Europe, with the shafts 1,600m deep and connected to a state-of-the-art tunnel that will transport mined ore to Teesside for shipping.

Most Popular

The sessions will be held at Hawsker Village Hall on Tuesday March 19 and then Whitby Coliseum on Wednesday March 20th, both taking place 4pm to 6.30pm.

Visit https://uk.angloamerican.com/in-the-community/our-impactor for more information on the Woodsmith Project.

Related topics:WhitbyTeesside