Anglo American's Woodsmith Mine project contributes further £305m to regional economy

Woodsmith Mine at Sneaton, near Whitby.

In 2023 the project generated an additional £305m to the region’s economy, bringing the total contribution to £1.5bn since construction started in 2017.

The project is now employing over 1,400 people from the Whitby and Scarborough area, which is 70% of the total workforce, far exceeding what was expected at this point in construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company continues to deliver wide-ranging community initiatives across the area and last year, its social investment programme included the launch of a new educational outreach programme and enabled the creation of 73 new local business start-ups.

The company has today announced its global annual results and the difference the Woodsmith Project is making to the regional economy is again significant.

The latest Social Impact Report highlights the importance of the significant investment the company is making in the region.

Matt Parsons, Social Performance Manager for Anglo American’s Woodsmith Project, said: “We are passionate about building a long-term economic legacy in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year we supported 73 new business start-ups and were proud to see the launch of ‘Made in Whitby’.

"This scheme supported a group of local businesses to create a joint brand to promote high quality locally-sourced products to broaden their reach.”

The new education programme, Achieve, is supporting students across Redcar and Cleveland, Whitby and Scarborough to reach their potential.

Mr Parsons added: “Achieve offers extensive support for the schools in our local area as we believe all children should be equipped to achieve their potential, regardless of their background.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Achieve gives all children the same opportunities to thrive.

“We have also engaged with over 8,000 students over the last year through broader outreach.”

Jordan Philliskirk, Assistant Headteacher for Achievement and Standards at Scalby School, Scarborough, said: “Achieve has been imperative in raising the aspirations of our students while exposing them to incredible opportunities.

"This is a programme that we have been crying out for for many years now.”