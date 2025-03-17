Annual Scarborough tombola to be held in aid of Animal Welfare Charities

The familiar sight in the town centre at Easter, of the Scarborough and District Animal Welfare’s Annual Tombola, will be held on Saturday April 19.

It will be set up again in front of the NatWest Bank on Newborough, where Maria McGovern and her team of helpers, supporting animal welfare charities, will be there from about 9am until about 4pm.

This year, the funds raised will be for the Care4Critters shop in Huntriss Row which in turn distributes funds to other local animal charities listed in shop owner Sue Kendal’s introductory notes.

The funds raised will boost Sue’s ambitious plans for the development of the new shop in Aberdeen Walk, with the new local pet services.

At the new Aberdeen Walk shop are the Care4Critters volunteers, from left: Annys Roulston, Arran Hannath, Laura Broughton, Jenny Davenport and proprietor Sue Kendall.

After last year’s event, at Easter, Maria and her team were delighted with the response from the public, when more than £2,200 was raised.

The funds were later presented to the PDSA and the Ryedale & Scarborough Cat Welfare.

After the presentation, Maria said: “We are so impressed by the general public, who supported our events at the stalls, so that these animal charities can receive the funds to continue their essential work.”

Maria will be seeking donations for this year’s event, so anybody who wishes to donate prizes, or unwanted gifts, can be contacted on 07832 252419, and who will be pleased to arrange collection.

Last year's tombola in Scarborough.

Sue Kendall said: “Caring4critters was established in November 2023 and is a not-for-profit Community Interest Company.”

“The objectives of the organisation are to help local animals, domestic and wild, where a key part of which is raising funds to enable this to happen.

"Our first charity shop at Huntriss Row was opened in November 2023 and we sell mostly donated items, although there are a few items that we buy in to sell as well.

“This shop has been successful, and has enabled us to donate several thousand pounds to the four animal groups we support directly: Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue, CrittersinCrisis, Yorkshire Seal Group and Northern Badger Group.

"We have also provided limited monies for other animal-related activities. “

“It also enables the organisation to grow and to support people to look after their domestic animals at home, by providing food, bedding, non-prescription medications, microchipping etc.”

“We needed bigger premises, with the ability to raise more funds.

"We therefore secured a second shop/animal hub at Aberdeen Walk, which opened at the beginning of February and is doing really well.

"We are now selling pet products as cheaply as we are able, and our next phase is to secure the services of a very experienced veterinary nurse, who will be available on a part-time basis, to provide advice and procedures that she can deal with, without a vet being present”.

“These services will be provided at cost.

"We are always looking for volunteers to work in our shops/hub, and if you are interested, please call in to either shop for more information.”

“We are currently open seven days a week at Huntriss Row from 9.30am to 4.30pm (10.30am to 3.30pm Sundays) and the same hours at Aberdeen Walk except that we do not open there on a Sunday.

"If anyone has any donations for the shops – we accept most things but if you are in doubt, please ring 07951 650613.”