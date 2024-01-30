Anti-social behaviour around Scarborough prompts police to create survey for residents
North Yorkshire Police have created a short survey following anti-social behaviour in Scarborough.
Due to reported issues of alcohol related anti-social behaviour around the Town Hall Gardens area, officers created a short survey so that they can ask residents some questions, gather your views and listen to your ideas.
This should only take a you a couple of minutes to complete and will help police to understand how these issues affect people.
They need as many people to take part as possible
The survey can be found here.