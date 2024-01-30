Anti-social behaviour around Scarborough prompts police to create survey for residents

North Yorkshire Police have created a short survey following anti-social behaviour in Scarborough.

Due to reported issues of alcohol related anti-social behaviour around the Town Hall Gardens area, officers created a short survey so that they can ask residents some questions, gather your views and listen to your ideas.

This should only take a you a couple of minutes to complete and will help police to understand how these issues affect people.

They need as many people to take part as possible

