Apology as North Yorkshire Moors Railway cancels 'Through the Decades’ vintage event in October

The NYMR said the step to cancel the 'Through the Decades’ event was in ‘the best interest of our heritage charity’.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has revealed it will not be running its ’Through the Decades’ event in October.

The heritage railway said the vintage weekend has been cancelled as it is refocusing its time on the NYMR’s core events and activities, such as the Annual Steam Gala and Santa Specials.

There are currently no plans to re-introduce the event in the future.

A statement on the NYMR website said: “After careful consideration, we have made the decision to cancel our Through the Decades event, which was planned for Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13. We would like to apologise for any disappointment caused.

"As a heritage attraction, we are refocusing our time on the NYMR’s core events and activities this year to make them even more spectacular than ever. These include our popular Annual Steam Gala and the Santa Specials.

“We’re also proud to announce that we’ll be collaborating with exceptional organisations and charities from across the whole of the rail industry to support the upcoming nationwide Railway 200 campaign.

