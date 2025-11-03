Appeal after fatal crash on Scalby Road, Scarborough

Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision on Scalby Road, Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on Scalby Road, Scarborough.

Officers were called at 9.13pm on Friday evening (October 31) to reports of a single vehicle collision involving a brown Honda Jazz car that had collided with street furniture.

The driver of the vehicle, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remained closed to allow investigation work to take place. It reopened again at 1.25pm on Saturday.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the Honda Jazz prior to the collision or anyone with any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.

Email [email protected] or alternatively call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference 12250206165.

