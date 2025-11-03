Appeal after fatal crash on Scalby Road, Scarborough

Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision on Scalby Road, Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on Scalby Road, Scarborough.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called at 9.13pm on Friday evening (October 31) to reports of a single vehicle collision involving a brown Honda Jazz car that had collided with street furniture.

The driver of the vehicle, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road remained closed to allow investigation work to take place. It reopened again at 1.25pm on Saturday.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the Honda Jazz prior to the collision or anyone with any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.

Email [email protected] or alternatively call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference 12250206165.