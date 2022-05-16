Appeal for contemporary artists across the East Riding to deliver workshop sessions

Each artist will receive a fee of £2000 and within that is expected to run 8-10 workshops across the delivery period. Photo submitted

The East Riding Visual Arts Uplift, working with the Humber Museums Partnership, is on the lookout for three contemporary visual artists to deliver workshops and sessions within schools and community settings during November, 2022 and February, 2023.

These workshops will respond to the project’s overarching theme ‘The Wolds Around Me’ and will explore adapted interpretations of that theme.

Successful artists will be invited to run sessions within local primary, secondary and SEN settings before opening the offer up to wider community groups.

Each artist will receive a fee of £2,000 and within that is expected to run 8-10 workshops across the delivery period.

The finale of the project will see multiple groups come together for a collaborative exhibition in Spring 2023.

The project aims to take contemporary art to the young people of East Yorkshire, exploring ‘The Wolds Around Me’ from the past to the present day, embracing heritage and history with a contemporary twist. Artists across the region and beyond are being asked to submit their ideas, with the open call running until Friday, June 24.

This project is a part of The East Riding Visual Arts Uplift’s commitment to showcasing and integrating contemporary art into the region. As part of the programme, three artists have been commissioned so far, with works being displayed in Beverley Art Gallery and Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

The current artistic commission, ‘Kin’ by Marianne Walker, can be viewed in the East Wing of Sewerby Hall, exploring the shared cultural and archaeological histories found in the landscape of East Yorkshire.

Nial Adams, the council’s museums manager, said: “This is a very exciting opportunity for local contemporary artists to get involved and make a real difference for children in the East Riding.”