Appeal for dashcam footage and information as five arrested in Scarborough
They are asking in particular for any dashcam footage from around the time of the incidents.
Two of the locations are positioned on a main road, and vehicles can been seen passing at the time of the burglaries.
Officers believe one of the businesses, Peaches ‘n’ Cream, at Peasholm Gap, Scarborough was burgled between 11.15pm and 11.45pm on the evening of the February 22.
They are appealing to anybody who was driving in this area at this time, with dashcam footage capabilities, to get in touch as this may provide vital evidence for the case quoting reference 12250033217.
They also believe one of the businesses, Harper’s Fish and Chips on Spital Road, Staxton was burgled around 2am in the morning of February 23. They are again appealing to anybody who was driving in this area at this time, with dashcam footage capabilities, to get in touch as this may provide vital evidence for the case quoting reference 12250032653.
Anyone with dashcam footage, or any other relevant information to these or any of the other burglaries, is asked to contact the officer in the case PC 1494 Rowan Haywood either via email at [email protected] or via 101 quoting the relevant reference number.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
The arrested people include three men aged in their 30s and two women aged in their 20s. They have all been released on conditional police bail.
