Appeal for help to find missing 60-year-old crucifix lost in Scarborough town centre

Hugo Davey bought the necklace for his wife Josephine's 21st birthday in 1962.

Mr Davey said: "My wife has worn that crucifix around her neck daily for years She even sleeps in it."

Mrs Davey, 80, had been to Scarborough Hospital for an x-ray and had to remove the necklace.

She put it back on and got back into the car.

The couple then went to Espresso Yourself on Falconer's Road for coffee and realised the chain was broken and the crucifix had gone.

Mr Davey said: "It recently had a new ring and was valued at about £150. It's not the cost, it's the sentimental value."