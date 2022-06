The dogs were located on a campsite near Whitby

Police located three unattended dogs at a campsite near Whitby yesterday afternoon and were concerned for their welfare.

They haven't yet been able to trace their owners.

Offers to look after the dogs have flooded in, however, police say they have made sure they are well care for and homes are not needed at this time.