Appeal for help to identify male following theft of motorcycle in Scarborough

Anyone who recognises the person in the image is asked to contact 101

Officers from North Yorkshire Police have released an image of a male they would like to identify following the theft of a motorcycle.

The motorcycle was stolen from St Thomas Street, Scarborough on Monday, September 8.

Officers believe that the male in the image may have information that will help with their enquiries.

Anyone who can identify the person pictured is asked to contact 101, quoting Ref # 12250170421.

Alternatively, anyone wishing to remain anonymous, is asked to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.