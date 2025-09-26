Appeal for help to identify two men following alcohol theft on Ramshill Road, Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 26th Sep 2025, 14:48 BST
Police believe the men pictured may be able to help with their enquiries
Police in Scarborough have released images of two men they would like to speak to following the theft of Alcohol from Sainsburys local on Ramshill Road.

It happened on Saturday September 6 when £27.85p worth of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks were stolen from the store.

Officers believe the people in the image will have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone who can help is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 and ask for PC 1338 Simms-Williamson

Quote reference 12250169331 when passing on information.

