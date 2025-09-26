Appeal for help to identify two men following alcohol theft on Ramshill Road, Scarborough
Police in Scarborough have released images of two men they would like to speak to following the theft of Alcohol from Sainsburys local on Ramshill Road.
It happened on Saturday September 6 when £27.85p worth of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks were stolen from the store.
Officers believe the people in the image will have information that could help the investigation.
Anyone who can help is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 and ask for PC 1338 Simms-Williamson
Quote reference 12250169331 when passing on information.