Appeal for help to locate missing 73-year-old man believed to be in Scarborough

Humberside Police is appealing for help to locate a missing 73-year-old man after he was reported missing yesterday on Wednesday June 28.
By Louise Perrin
Published 30th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST

An appeal issued on the Humberside Police Facebook page read: “David is described as being approximately 5ft 4ins tall with grey hair and is thought to be wearing brown shorts and a blue t-shirt.“He was last seen in the area of Warley Road in Scunthorpe at around 10am and is strongly believed to have travelled to Bridlington, where it is thought he then travelled towards Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.”Police enquiries are ongoing to locate David and Humberside Police is asking anyone who knows of his whereabouts or has any other information that may assist in finding him, to please contact them on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 528 of 28 June.

