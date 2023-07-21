Appeal for help to locate missing defibrillator normally located outside Scarborough McDonald's

In the early hours of July 1 at 1.53am a 999 call was made to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

A couple who were visiting the area had come across a gentleman who had collapsed outside Lloyds Bank on St Nicholas Street, and on phoning 999 they were advised to take the defibrillator located ouutside Mcdonald's on Huntriss Row in Scarborough.

After collecting the defibrillator the couple had to leave the scene and were advised by the call handler to leave the defibrillator with another gentleman who was also at the scene.

The defibrillator when it was installed on Huntriss Row

When the Ambulance arrived, the patient and gentleman who had the defibrillator were nowhere to be seen.