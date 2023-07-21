News you can trust since 1882
Appeal for help to locate missing defibrillator normally located outside Scarborough McDonald's

An urgent appeal has been issued for the return of a defibrillator which is normally located outside Scarborough McDonald’s on Huntriss Row.
By Louise Perrin
Published 21st Jul 2023, 08:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 08:26 BST

In the early hours of July 1 at 1.53am a 999 call was made to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

A couple who were visiting the area had come across a gentleman who had collapsed outside Lloyds Bank on St Nicholas Street, and on phoning 999 they were advised to take the defibrillator located ouutside Mcdonald's on Huntriss Row in Scarborough.

After collecting the defibrillator the couple had to leave the scene and were advised by the call handler to leave the defibrillator with another gentleman who was also at the scene.

The defibrillator when it was installed on Huntriss RowThe defibrillator when it was installed on Huntriss Row
The defibrillator when it was installed on Huntriss Row
When the Ambulance arrived, the patient and gentleman who had the defibrillator were nowhere to be seen.

Kevin Dryburgh from LifeAid Defibrillators UK said: “If anyone has any information, or knows the whereabouts of the Defibrillator, could they please return it to McDonald's, 11-17 Huntriss Row, Scarborough, YO11 2ED, thank you.”

