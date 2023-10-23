Appeal for information after three men arrested in connection with burglary near Malton
Following enquiries, three men aged 43, 37 and 19 from the Kirklees area of West Yorkshire have been arrested in connection with the burglary investigation.
They are currently being held in custody for questioning.
Police have thanked the local community for their support to the ongoing appeal for witnesses and information.
The burglary took place at about 8.30pm on Saturday (October 21), when two men broke into a home near Barton le Willows.
Cash and other items were stolen.
Both suspects were wearing all black clothing. One is described as having a stocky build with muscular legs, dark eyes and speaking with an Irish accent. The other is described as in his early 20s, and shorter, with a wiry build, wearing a light-weight black puffa-style gilet.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, or who has any relevant CCTV or video doorbell footage, should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12230200423.