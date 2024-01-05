Appeal for Scarborough and Whitby female entrepreneurs to help shape Future Regional Policy

Female entrepreneurs in North Yorkshire are being urged to take part in a survey that will capture the challenges and opportunities they face doing business and allow their voices to be heard, influencing future regional policy.

Female entrepreneurs in North Yorkshire are being urged to take part in a survey that will capture the challenges and opportunities they face doing business and allow their voices to be heard, influencing future regional policy.

The research, which is being carried out as part of a collaboration between Enterprise Works at the University of York and the Federation of Small Businesses, (FSB) will look at how women are overcoming social bias and barriers to business as well as what needs to be done to remove the necessity for continued gender equality conversations over the next decade.

Numerous reports have highlighted the benefits of female entrepreneurship to the British economy, demonstrating their untapped potential and the necessity to address challenges women face in succeeding in business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In developing this report specifically for York & North Yorkshire, we are focused on addressing the challenges unique to this region and co-creating solution-based approaches.

Prof Kiran Trehan, Pro-Vice Chancellor (PVC) for Partnerships and Engagement, University of York and Professor of Innovation, who is leading the research, said: "The detailed research is a vital part of the information we need to gather for what will be an immensely powerful piece of research which will inform the opportunities and challenges that impact on female business owners.

"By better supporting the needs of our region’s female founders and entrepreneurs, we can support not only the economic development of our region but also its social fabric - enabling inclusive growth equality, opportunity and a fairer economy.”

For the results to make the most impact, the research team is asking as many women as possible who are either self-employed, own a business or considering setting up a new business, to fill the survey in by Monday, January 22.

It will only take 10 minutes of their time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Carolyn Frank, Development Manager for the Federation of Small Businesses, York & North Yorkshire, said: "We are pleased to be collaborating on such an important piece of research for our region.

"We need to be able to maximise the tremendous value offered by female entrepreneurs and women business owners in York and North Yorkshire and understand what is holding them back from achieving their ambitions.”

Following the survey, there will be an interactive workshop for both aspiring and existing female entrepreneurs, placing them at the heart of this research.

Here, they will have the opportunity to dive deeper into the issues and themes raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This again places women at the heart of the research. They will discuss and define the solution-based actions and radical strategies needed to drive change, heralding a new era for Women in Enterprise in York and North Yorkshire.

Participation in the workshop, which will take place at The Guildhall in York on Wednesday, January 31, will directly inform the strategic recommendations that we make.

Later in the year, the results of the research will be published and presented to the new York and North Yorkshire Mayor, due to be elected in May 2024, as well as other business support organisations, to shape policy going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enterprise Works supports business growth, diverse founders and uses enterprise to drive social change.

For more information, visit https://www.york.ac.uk/enterprise-works/