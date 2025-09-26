Appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following fail-to-stop collision in Scagglethorpe
The incident happened at approximately 6.15am on Monday, September 22 and involved a HGV travelling through the village hitting a parked blue vehicle causing substantial damage.
Officers have shared images of a vehicle they would like to identify, as the driver or company may be able to assist police with enquires.
CCTV has been obtained - however at this time officers are unable to Identify the vehicle.
CCTV shows a car following the HGV and officers have urged the driver to make contact with them.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle[s] prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch.
Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for 000319.
Quote reference 12250179272 when passing on information.