Appeal to identify two men following distraction burglary in Scarborough
It happened at approximately 3pm on Friday October 18 on Redcliffe Road
Two men suggested they needed to carry out checks on the water at the property.
The elderly resident then discovered items had been removed and they had been the victim of a distraction burglary.
A police spokesperson said: “Please contact us if you have had these men visit your address on or around Friday October 18, particularly if you have any CCTV footage of them.
“The men are believed to have attended the area in a Black Audi A4 Estate with a set of ladders on the roof.
“Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for James Temple, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”
Quote reference 12240190261 when passing on information.
