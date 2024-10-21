Appeal to identify two men following distraction burglary in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 21st Oct 2024, 16:57 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 17:01 BST
Police have released images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the burglary
Police have released images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the burglary
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following a distraction burglary in Scarborough.

It happened at approximately 3pm on Friday October 18 on Redcliffe Road

Two men suggested they needed to carry out checks on the water at the property.

The elderly resident then discovered items had been removed and they had been the victim of a distraction burglary.

Officer have also appealed for anyone who may have doorbell camera footage to get in touch
Officer have also appealed for anyone who may have doorbell camera footage to get in touch

A police spokesperson said: “Please contact us if you have had these men visit your address on or around Friday October 18, particularly if you have any CCTV footage of them.

“The men are believed to have attended the area in a Black Audi A4 Estate with a set of ladders on the roof.

“Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for James Temple, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

Quote reference 12240190261 when passing on information.

