Appeal to locate daughter of woman who passed away in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal to locate the daughter of Lucy Welch who died in Scarborough earlier this month at the age of 77.
By Louise French
Published 16th Oct 2023, 08:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 08:16 BST
Police are appealing to locate Doreen, whose mother Lucy Welch passed away earlier this month

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Ms Welch’s death.

Ms Welch's daughter in now being sought by the coroner.

Her first name is Doreen and her last known address was Hepworth, West Yorkshire.

Anyone who knows of Doreen’s whereabouts, or who has contact details for her, is asked to get in touch by emailing [email protected].

