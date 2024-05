Ruby was last seen in Pocklington

Humberside Police has appealed for help to find missing woman Ruby, 18, who was last seen in the Pocklington area at around 10pm on Thursday (May 16).

Ruby is described as a white female, 5ft 10 tall with long blonde hair and a tiny nose stud.

She was last seen wearing a green hoodie, black leggings and possibly a dusky blue Adidas coat.

