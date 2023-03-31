News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
3 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
4 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
4 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
6 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Appeal to locate wanted Bridlington man with links to Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent appeal to locate wanted Bridlington man, Luke Gilson, who has links to Scarborough.

By Louise Perrin
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 16:51 BST

Luke Gilson, 33, from Bridlington, has connections to Scarborough and to Leeds, where police believe he may be at this time.

Mr Gilson is wanted in connection with a number of offences including assault and harassment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Numerous enquiries have been carried out to locate Mr Gilson, and as part of those enquiries, police are appealing to the public to report any sightings.

Luke Gilson
Luke Gilson
Luke Gilson
Most Popular

If you have seen Mr Gilson, or know where he is now, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting of Mr Gilson, call 999.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Quote reference 12230051277 when passing on information.

Read More
Men who threw spare tyre and fuel cannister from moving car at police in high-sp...
BridlingtonScarboroughLeeds