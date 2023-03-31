Luke Gilson, 33, from Bridlington, has connections to Scarborough and to Leeds, where police believe he may be at this time.

Mr Gilson is wanted in connection with a number of offences including assault and harassment.

Numerous enquiries have been carried out to locate Mr Gilson, and as part of those enquiries, police are appealing to the public to report any sightings.

Luke Gilson

If you have seen Mr Gilson, or know where he is now, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting of Mr Gilson, call 999.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

